Rangers v Celtic live stream: How to watch the Old Firm game, wherever you are in the world

Rangers v Celtic, Sky Sports, Sunday 29 August, 12pm BST

Looking for a Rangers v Celtic live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Rangers and Celtic do battle in the first Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday, and with fans back, it could be an absolute sizzler at Ibrox.

Rangers won all four meetings between the fierce rivals last season - the first time they'd gone unbeaten against Celtic in 21 years - en route to winning the Scottish Premiership title for the first time since 2011, without losing a game.

So, Celtic - now under the management of Ange Postecoglou - won't need any extra motivation to stop the rot here.

It's been a busy season already for both sides, who have played eight and ten games respectively in all competitions since late July. Both have lost one and won two in the league so far - with Celtic recording back-to-back 6-0 victories over Dundee and St Mirren.

Steven Gerrard's Gers, meanwhile, bounced back from a 1-0 defeat away to Dundee United by winning 4-2 at Ross County.

Gerrard should have more or less a full complement of players to choose from for this undeniably huge encounter, while defender Greg Taylor may be the only absentee for Celtic.

Kick-off is at 12pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Scottish Premiership fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to tune in without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

