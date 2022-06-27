Ranked! Chelsea's top Premier League scorers ever

Who are Chelsea's top Premier League scorers? One of the most successful teams in Premier League history, Chelsea (opens in new tab) have had plenty of firepower over the years (and not just up front either).

But which Blues players have produced the most goals in the competition? Here are the top 10...

Chelsea's top Premier League scorers: 10. Willian (37 goals)

A member of Chelsea's 2014/15 and 2016/17 title-winning sides, Willian never got into double figures for Premier League goals in a season (although he did score five or more in four campaigns).

But he produced plenty of memorable strikes, often from outside the box - including five directly from free-kicks.

9. Nicolas Anelka (38 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Anelka spent more or less the equivalent of four seasons with Chelsea - and bagged more than half of his Blues goals in one.

The campaign in question was 2008/09, when he won the Golden Boot with 19 goals (the second-lowest winning total ever) and became one of only 10 players to scoop the accolade without scoring a single penalty.

8. John Terry (41 goals)

You won't see many centre-backs this high up clubs' lists of Premier League scorers - but then the Premier League has never seen another centre-back with the goalscoring prowess of Terry.

Captain for all five of Chelsea's Premier League triumphs, Terry is the second highest-scoring defender in the history of the competition (behind only Ashley Young, who has spent much of his career as a winger or wing-back...).

7. Diego Costa (52 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Chelsea's last consistently reliable centre-forward, Costa scored 20 goals in both the 2014/15 and 2016/17 title-winning campaigns.

A nightmare to play against for more than one reason, the Blues have struggled to replace the battling Brazilian since his acrimonious return to Atletico Madrid almost four-and-a-half years ago.

6. Eidur Gudjohnsen (54 goals)

Signed from second-tier Bolton at the turn of the century, Gudjohnsen was one of the main men of the Claudio Ranieri era.

The Icelandic icon ended his Chelsea career with two Premier League winner's medals and finished as the Blues' second-highest league scorer behind Frank Lampard in 2004/05.

5. Gianfranco Zola (59 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Arriving from Parma in November 1996 (yes, there was a time before transfer windows), Zola played more games and scored more goals for Chelsea than any other club.

The little genius brought joy to Blues fans for the best part of seven years and finished with a flourish - marking his final season at the club, 2002/03, by finishing as their top league scorer with 14 goals.

4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (69 goals)

Returning to England in the summer of 2000 after one season with Atletico Madrid, Hasselbaink picked up in the Premier League where he had left off with Leeds.

Banging in 23 goals in each of his first two campaigns at Chelsea, the Dutchman won the Golden Boot in 2000/01 (having shared the 1998/99 prize) and was only pipped to it by a single goal the following year by Thierry Henry.

3. Eden Hazard (85 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

One of the finest players to feature in the Premier League during the 2010s, Hazard hit double figures in five of his seven seasons with the Blues.

None of his goals were more special than his jaw-dropping solo effort against Arsenal in February 2017, though; the brilliant Belgian bamboozled Laurent Koscielny before leaving Francis Coquelin on his backside en route to raising the Stamford Bridge roof.

2. Didier Drogba (104 goals)

Chelsea's leading all-time foreign scorer, Drogba brought devastation to Premier League defences - much of it in two doses.

The first of those came in 2006/07 as the Ivorian won the Golden Boot (like Anelka, without scoring a penalty) by chalking up 20 goals in a season for the first time in his career; the second followed three years later, with his 29 goals firing the Blues to the title and earning him another Golden Boot.

He only found the net four times in a brief second spell at Stamford Bridge in 2014/15 - but he still picked up his fourth Premier League winner's medal.

1. Frank Lampard (147 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

With 177 goals in all (including 24 for West Ham and six for Manchester City), Lampard is the Premier League's top-scoring midfielder by an absolute mile.

Even if you counted only his Chelsea goals, this bona fide Blues legend would still rank just outside the top 10 - among players in any position.

A one-of-a-kind the like of which we may never see again, Lampard's 22-goal haul in 2009/10 remains a Premier League for a midfielder; he also became the first midfielder in the history of the competition to bag four goals in a game, doing so against Derby in March 2008.