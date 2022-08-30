Southampton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton vs Chelsea live stream, Tuesday 30 August, 7.45pm

Chelsea will be looking to build on their victory over Leicester at the weekend when they visit Southampton on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side bounced back from a 3-0 defeat by Leeds (opens in new tab) by beating Leicester (opens in new tab) last time out. They did not have everything their own way at Stamford Bridge, with Conor Gallagher's red card in the first half for two bookable offences making Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s task even tougher, but a brace from Raheem Sterling saw them past Brendan Rodgers' winless side.

Leicester pulled one goal back and could easily have equalised, but Chelsea dug deep to hold on for an important win. It has not been the smoothest of starts to the new season for the Blues, who are still finding their way under the ownership of Todd Boehly, but a victory at St Mary's would leave them in a decent position after five rounds of fixtures.

Southampton (opens in new tab) could consider themselves a little unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Manchester United (opens in new tab) at the weekend. The Saints probably deserved a point on the balance of play, but a failure to find the back of the net ultimately proved costly.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will have been pleased with his team's all-round showing, though, and a repeat performance would make life difficult for Chelsea here.

The Blues could be the Premier League's busiest club in the final days of the summer transfer window, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wilfried Zaha, Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon among the players on their radar. That suggests Tuchel is still not entirely happy with the squad at his disposal.

For Tuesday's contest, he will have to make do without the suspended Gallagher, but Kalidou Koulibaly is available after his own ban. N'Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso will also miss out.

As for Southampton, Tino Livramento is a long-term absentee but Hasenhuttl has no fresh injury problems to deal with ahead of Chelsea's visit to the south coast.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 30 August and is being shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com