How to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time

Aston Villa will hope to continue their good run of form this weekend

Watch Aston Villa v Chelsea as the two sides continue their ongoing battle for a spot in the Premier League top four at Villa Park on Saturday evening. This guide will explain how to watch the Villa Chelsea online, on TV and from anywhere.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea key information • Date: Saturday, 22 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Aston Villa welcome Chelsea to Villa Park looking to maintain their good run of form as they continue to push for a top-four spot for the second consecutive season.

A new-look Villa side welcomed a host of key additions over the winter window, with Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio, Axel Disasi and Donyell Malen all joining the team to help them fight both domestically and in Europe.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are suffering from a poor run of form of late, winning just two of their last nine league games in all competitions as they have begun to slide down the table.

Enzo Marseca's side took another blow last week after a spineless 3-0 defeat away to Brighton left the Blues just four points above Aston Villa having been battling for top spot just a few months ago.

Read on for all the information on Villa v Chelsea live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Is Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 5:30 pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in the US

In the US, fans can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on Peacock, which is an NBC-owned streaming service that shows half of the Premier League games each week.

Peacock costs $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you pay up front for a full year.

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Aston Villa vs Chelsea kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea streams globally

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Canada? Aston Villa vs Chelsea is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Africa? You can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.