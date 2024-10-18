How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

It’s possible to watch Premier League live streams all over the planet, and FourFourTwo’s handy guide is here to help you tune into the 2024/25 action anywhere in the world.

Premier League broadcasters UK: Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Amazon Prime Video

US: Peacock, USA Network

Australia: Optus Sport

While UK viewers are limited to just 200 live games per season (shared between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime), all 380 matches are broadcast in the US, Australia and numerous other countries. Don’t worry if you’re going to be overseas for any of the EPL match weeks, however, because you can use a VPN to watch your usual service as if you were back home. Find out more below.

Following an eventful international break, all 20 top flight sides are in action this Saturday, Sunday and Monday. League leaders Liverpool face their biggest challenge of the season so far when they host Chelsea, while second-placed Manchester City make a trip to Wolves. Third-placed Arsenal are off to Bournemouth.

Read on to find out how to watch Premier League live streams this weekend, wherever you are on planet Earth.

This week’s Premier League fixtures and channels

Saturday, October 19

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 UK US Australia Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Utd TNT Sports (k/o 12.30pm BST) USA Network (k/o 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT) Optus Sports (k/o 10.30pm AEST) Fulham vs Aston Villa No UK broadcaster (3.00pm BST) Peacock (k/o 10.00am ET, 7.00am PT) Optus Sports (k/o 1.00am AEST, Sunday) Ipswich vs Everton No UK broadcaster (3.00pm BST) Peacock (k/o 10.00am ET, 7.00am PT) Optus Sports (k/o 1.00am AEST, Sunday) Manchester Utd vs Brentford No UK broadcaster (3.00pm BST) Peacock (k/o 10.00am ET, 7.00am PT) Optus Sports (k/o 1.00am AEST, Sunday) Newcastle Utd vs Brighton & Hove Albion No UK broadcaster (3.00pm BST) USA Network (k/o 10.00am ET, 7.00am PT) Optus Sports (k/o 1.00am AEST, Sunday) Southampton vs Leicester City No UK broadcaster (3.00pm BST) Peacock (k/o 10.00am ET, 7.00am PT) Optus Sports (k/o 1.00am AEST, Sunday) Bournemouth vs Arsenal Sky Sports (5.30pm BST) Peacock/NBC (k/o 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT) Optus Sports (k/o 3.30am AEST, Sunday)

Sunday, October 20

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 UK US Australia Wolves vs Manchester City Sky Sports (2.00pm BST) USA Network (k/o 9.00am ET, 6.00am PT) Optus Sports (k/o 12.00am AEDT, Monday) Liverpool vs Chelsea Sky Sports (4.30pm BST) USA Network (k/o 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT) Optus Sports (k/o 2.30am AEDT, Monday)

Monday, October 21

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 UK US Australia Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Sky Sports (8.00pm BST) USA Network (k/o 3.00pm ET, 12.00pm PT) Optus Sports (k/o 6.00am AEDT, Monday)

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

If you’re overseas when the next round of Premier League fixtures kicks off, annoyingly your usual on-demand services won’t work. That’s because your IP address tells the broadcaster you’re in another country, and you’ll subsequently be blocked from tuning in – not ideal if you’ve already paid up for a subscription service you’re not able to use.

Thankfully there is another option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those illegal feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of software which can make it look like your device is still back at home.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection between your device and choice and the internet, meaning the streamer can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

Watch Premier League live streams in the UK

EPL live streams in the UK are shared between three different broadcasters.

Sky Sports has broadcast English top flight matches since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, and it continues to air more live action than anyone else. The service will show 128 games over the course of the 2024/25 season. Sky Sports packages start at £22 per month, and – if contracts aren’t your thing – you can take out a Now Sports subscription. A Now day membership costs £14.99, while you can get a month of Now Sports action for £29.99.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) and Discovery+ have rights to 52 live Premier League matches in 2024/25, including Saturday lunchtime kick-offs. A Discovery+ Premium subscription will set you back £30.99, but you also have the option to add TNT Sports to existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages (prices vary).

Amazon Prime Video will show 20 Premier League matches this season, though they will all be across two match weeks in December – including all of the Boxing Day fixtures. You can sign up to Prime for £8.99 per month, and new subscribers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

Unfortunately for UK viewers, none of the Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm on Saturdays are available to watch live. That’s because of a long-standing "blackout" designed to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

Premier League highlights are available on BBC One/BBCiPlayer’s Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2, broadcast on Saturday and Sunday nights, respectively.

Watch Premier League live streams in the US

NBC Universal has the rights to Premier League live streams in the US, with matches shared between the Peacock streaming service, the USA Network, and various other channels from the NBC stable.

Peacock Premium will cost you $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. If you want to kick the ads into the stands you can pay a bit extra for Peacock Premium Plus – prices are $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

USA Network is available through many cable plans in the States, but don’t worry if you’ve already cut the cord. The good news is that there are plenty of streaming options for cord cutters, including Sling. To watch Premier League soccer on the USA Network you’ll need the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month, though new subscribers get the first month half price. NBC is available in selected markets through most cable providers, but you'll need to check local listings for confirmation.

Watch Premier League live streams in Australia

Aussie soccer fans don’t need to go searching for their fix of EPL live streams because all 380 matches of the 24/25 Premier League season are available on Optus Sport. A subscription costs $24.99 AUD per month, but you can make a substantial saving if you sign up for the whole year – the $229 AUD annual subscription will save you more than five bucks a month.

Other Premier League live streams around the world

It’s one of the most popular sporting competitions in the world, so it’s no surprise that you can watch Premier League live streams all over the planet. Here are a few providers in other locations:

Africa

Premier League coverage in Africa is mostly shared between BeIN Sports and SuperSport.

BeIN Sports have the rights in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.

SuperSport have the rights in Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, St Helena and Ascension, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Canada

Fubo Sports have the rights to Premier League live streams in Canada.

China

iQIYI, Migu and CCTV should be your destination for EPL live streams in China.

Ireland

In Ireland you can watch Premier League live streams on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. Every Saturday, Premier Sports also broadcasts one of the 3.00pm kick-offs that are unavailable in the UK thanks to the nationwide football blackout.

Hong Kong

Viewers in Hong Kong can tune into the Premier League action on Now TV.

Indonesia

Premier League fans in Indonesia need to point their remote controls at Vidio.

New Zealand

Sky Sport will show all 380 games of the 2024/25 season across its streaming service and various TV channels.

South Africa

EPL fans in South Africa can watch all the action via subscription service SuperSport.