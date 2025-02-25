How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton: Live stream, TV details for midweek Premier League clash

Watch Chelsea vs Southampton on Tuesday, as Premier League action returns for a dose of midweek football at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Southampton: Key information • Date: Tuesday, February 25 2025 • Kick-off time: 8.15pm GMT / 3.15pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US), Optus Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea still have hopes of a top-four finish this term but have somewhat faltered in recent weeks, especially following a disappointing defeat to Aston Villa last time out. Enzo Maresca's side will be hoping to compound the Saints' ongoing misery and are heavily fancied heading into their showdown in west London.

As for Southampton, another defeat against Brighton means their Premier League safety seems to be slipping away, having won just twice all season. With Chelsea and Liverpool to come back-to-back, Ivan Juric's men are staring down the gun with only nine points on the board.

You won't want to miss this one. Below is your complete guide on how to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Chelsea vs Southampton: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Southampton live on TNT Sports or Discovery+. Coverage begins at 6.30 pm GMT on TNT Sports 1.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Watch Chelsea vs Southampton elsewhere in the world

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home for Chelsea vs Southampton, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Chelsea vs Southampton in the US

Fans in the US can watch Chelsea vs Southampton on Peacock, the NBC streaming platform that carries roughly half of all Premier League live streams each week. Subscriptions start from $7.99 a month.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Southampton in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Southampton on Optus Sport, which has the rights to Premier League football down under. Plans start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Southampton in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Chelsea vs Southampton in New Zealand, courtesy of Sky Sport. Streaming plans on Sky Sport Now start from $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Southampton in Canada?

In Canada, Chelsea vs Southampton will be live-streamed on Fubo, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

