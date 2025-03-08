Is Chelsea vs Leicester on TV? Live streams, viewing options, kick-off time for Premier League match

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester as the Blues look to make it back-to-back victories and inflict another damaging defeat on a struggling Premier League side when they welcome the Foxes to Stamford Bridge. This guide explains how to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Chelsea vs Leicester Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

• Chelsea vs Leicester Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET

• Chelsea vs Leicester Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

• Chelsea vs Leicester TV & Streaming: USA Network, Sling (US) , Optus Sport (Australia)

Can I watch Chelsea vs Leicester City in the UK?

Chelsea vs Leicester City is not being televised in the UK due to the Saturday 3pm blackout. It's live on TV in almost every other country in the world. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City elsewhere in the world

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City in Australia Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Leicester on Optus Sport, where you get every single Premier League live stream for $24.99 a month.

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City in the US Chelsea vs Leicester City is being shown on USA Network in the States on March 9. If you've got USA Network on your cable TV package, you're all set. If not, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service to get cable online, such as Sling or Fubo.

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City in Canada Fans in Canada can watch Chelsea vs Leicester on Fubo, which operates differently to the US Fubo and gets you every single Premier League live stream for $29.99 a month.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home for Chelsea vs Leicester City, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

