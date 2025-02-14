How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea: Live streams and TV details for Friday night Premier League game

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carlos Baleba doing battle in the FA Cup

Chelsea currently sit in the top four of the Premier League table and will look to ensure they stay there this weekend with a result at Brighton & Hove Albion. Here's how to watch Brighton vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Brighton vs Chelsea key information • Date: Friday, 14 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Falmer • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea meet at the Amex Stadium for the second match in a row. Last time out, the Seagulls came from behind to knock the Blues out of the FA Cup.

Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma scored the Brighton goals in the fourth round to set up a fifth round tie against Newcastle United at the beginning of March.

Chelsea won 4-2 in the reverse fixture in the Premier League in September. Cole Palmer scored four goals in 20 minutes at Stamford Bridge as the Blues finally showed a glimpse of their potential under new manager Enzo Maresca.

They sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, nine points ahead of Brighton in tenth.

Is Brighton vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Brighton vs Chelsea on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

► Chelsea and Enzo Maresca have three major problems they must solve after crashing out of the FA Cup with alarm bells now ringing

Watch Brighton vs Chelsea in the US

In the US, fans can watch Brighton vs Chelsea on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service – there's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network.

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV costs from $45..99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you do get a free trial.

Watch Brighton vs Chelsea from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brighton vs Chelsea kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Brighton vs Chelsea streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Brighton vs Chelsea in Canada? Brighton vs Chelsea is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brighton vs Chelsea in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Chelsea on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Brighton vs Chelsea in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brighton vs Chelsea on Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Brighton vs Chelsea in Africa? You can watch Brighton vs Chelsea on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

► Is Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler the youngest-ever Premier League manager?