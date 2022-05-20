The FFT End of Season Awards: Our writers hand out the prizes for the best, worst and weirdest of the season

It's been a season of ups, downs and both Manchester City and Liverpool obliterating just about everyone else in the competition. As it's coming to a close, it's perhaps time to take stock of what's happened since last August.

That seems years ago now. At the start of this season, we were looking to welcome fans back into grounds with refreshed optimism at the state of English football, following Euro 2020. By and large, it's not let us down.

But beneath the headlines, there have been other stories that have touched us here at FourFourTwo… or just made us laugh. Here are our awards to the heroes and villains of the season – no prizes for guessing which member of the team is a Fulham fan, by the way.

Masterclass of the season

Chris Flanagan (@CFlanaganFFT): Karim Benzema vs PSG

With half an hour left in the Champions League last 16, Real Madrid were 2-0 down on aggregate to PSG, thanks to two Kylian Mbappe goals. In the battle of new versus old, the nouveau riche and their youthful forward were sweeping aside the team that previously dominated Europe. Mbappe had made a statement, against the club he's likely to join this summer - until Karim Benzema turned the tie on its head with a stunning hat-trick. PSG and Mbappe were out, Real Madrid were through, and their 34-year-old striker had proved he's still one of the very best in the world.

Joe Brewin (@JoeBrewinFFT): Harry Kane vs Manchester City

Two days after our magazine went to press, Harry Kane decided to absolutely shame our list of the 100 best Premier League players of the season with his perfect all-round striker's display at the Etihad in February. Since then he's been ludicrously good and back to his very best.

Harry Kane v Manchester City, 19.02.2022. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/jEhTp4C9nPFebruary 22, 2022 See more

Ed McCambridge (@edmccambridge): Fulham 7-0 Luton

The Cottagers' third demolition job by that silly scoreline this season - a first at home - to seal the Championship title against a fellow top-sixer. Simply incredible from Marco Silva's side.

Conor Pope (@ConorPope): Karim Benzema’s back-to-back Champions League hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea

He’s scored 10 goals from six knockout games on the way to the final. If forced to pick one game, I’d plump for the game at Stamford Bridge, but any game after the group stage would suffice.

Eddie Howe left 'very disappointed' after #NUFC were pegged back to draw 1-1 with Manchester United but heaped praise on Joelinton 🌟 pic.twitter.com/1hY1lfrizEDecember 28, 2021 See more

Mark White (@markwhlte): Joelinton vs Manchester United

The game that prompted Sky Sports' Patrick Davison to tell the Newcastle United star, "I didn't think you were that good". This was the night he announced his transformation from expensive burden to a latter-day Roy Keane, stunning Ralf Rangnick's men at St. James' Park with a beastly box-to-box display to rival any midfielder in the world. He's finally worth the money.

James Andrew (@JamesAndrew_): Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring 43 league goals for Fulham

Let that sink in, forty-three goals (and he only played 44 league games). The Serb was outstanding for Marco Silva’s side as they battled their way back to the Premier League at the first time of asking by winning the Championship. And the master marksman bagged all 43 goals inside the box.



Surprise of the season

Chris Flanagan: Sheriff Tiraspol at the Bernabeu



Considering Real Madrid's progress in the Champions League and their canter to the La Liga title, it's easy to forget that back in September, Sheriff Tiraspol turned up at the Bernabeu and won 2-1. So unfancied were the Moldovan minnows that El Chiringuito quizzed their players about whether they were full-time pros, or had day jobs when they got back home, but they began their Champions League campaign with six points out of six. Admittedly, it went a bit wrong from there, and they slipped into the Europa League.

Joe Brewin: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have finally shaken off years and years of bleak underachievement to do something good and reach a play-off final. Steve Cooper has done a bloody magnificent job.

Ed McCambridge: Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa's February sacking came with Leeds still two points clear of the drop zone. It's hardly panned out well for them under replacement Jesse Marsch...

Conor Pope: Sean Dyche

Either Sean Dyche’s sacking, or the fact that Burnley actually improved after he went.

Mark White: The FA Cup

Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester and Tottenham were all knocked out by lower-league opposition this season. Boreham Wood beat Bournemouth when they were flying, while Kidderminster took West Ham right to the edge. In its 150th year, the Cup was superb value this season.

James Andrew: That it took until the final home game of the season for Fulham to beat a team 7-0

Having done it twice already away at Blackburn and Reading, the smart money is that it would happen at home. A couple of 6-2 wins against Bristol City and Birmingham followed, but it took until the start of May and the final home game of the season for Fulham to hit the magnificent seven in front of their home fans.

Best Breakthrough Act

Chris Flanagan: Bodo/Glimt



The Europa Conference League was created to give opportunities to clubs from smaller nations, and Bodo/Glimt certainly took it. Never has there been a greater opportunity for schadenfreude this season than the sight of a freezing, raging Jose Mourinho watching his Roma side lose 6-1 in the Arctic Circle, in what was the heaviest defeat of his career. The Norwegians went on to reach the quarter finals - beating Jose's Roma again, in the first leg at least. They didn't exactly Atletico Madrid their way to the last eight, either - they did so playing attractive, free-flowing football. Is manager Kjetil Knutsen the new Graham Potter? Don't be surprised if he gets some enticing job offers pretty soon.

Joe Brewin: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

From a selfish Leicester fan's perspective, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been an absolute revelation – so good since the turn of the year that I'd honestly put him into England contention if he keeps this kind of form up. He's 23, so not especially young, and didn't get his first start until December after a string of excellent lower-league loan spells. But his energy, quality on the ball, decision-making and all-round excellence have lit up a season that threatened to be pretty grey until we advanced in the Europa Conference League.

Ed McCambridge: Bruno Lage

It might be pushing it to name a title-winner with Benfica a "Breakthrough Act" but few on these shores had honestly heard of Bruno Lage before Wolves revealed their new coach last summer. Lage has proved himself one of the most tactically-astute coaches in Europe, guiding a bang-average Wanderers to a top-half (European qualification instead if they make it) finish. There haven't been many goals for fans to enjoy along the way, but Lage was smart enough to recognise a tight defence was his best recipe for success. Expect big things next season if a new hitman can be recruited.

Conor Pope: The Europa Conference League

From Bodo/Glimt beating Roma 6-1, to the farcical nature of Tottenham’s knocking out, to Brendan Rodgers not realising Leicester would be in it (then guiding them to the semis), this competition has thrown up some brilliant stories – and I’ve ended up watching a lot more of it than anticipated.

Mark White: Ibrahima Konate

Dear lord, they went and did it again. While gossip columns were being dominated by Dayot Upamecano, Liverpool quietly swooped for his defensive partner and somehow, they've managed to find a carbon copy stylistically to Virgil van Dijk. He's been utterly immense all season and caps off his first season at Liverpool with two trophies, maybe three or four, with a Champions League final in his home city. Fair play.

James Andrew: Fabio Carvalho

In years to come when Fabio Carvalho is a superstar on the world stage, this will be looked back on as his breakthrough season. Across the Championship campaign he contributed 11 goals and eight assists to help Fulham win the title. Whatever colour he ends up wearing in the Premier League next season he is only going to get better.

Goal of the Season

Christ Flanagan: Damian Diaz vs Montevideo Wanderers



For quick thinking, innovation and downright cheek, there's been no greater goal than the one scored by Diaz for Barcelona - Barcelona Sporting Club of Ecuador, that is. Spotting the goalkeeper off his line as he prepared to take a corner in a Copa Sudamericana clash against Uruguayan side Montevideo Wanderers, he curved a shot brilliantly into the net, with the outside of the boot.

THIS. IS. NAUGHTY 👀Barcelona’s Damian Diaz in the #Sudamericana.pic.twitter.com/Hiaw3nOgEMApril 8, 2022 See more

Joe Brewin: Mo Salah vs Manchester City

Such skill against that opposition, in that magnitude of match, was incredible.

👀 FROM ALL ANGLES 👀Take a look at Mo Salah's incredible goal for Liverpool 🇪🇬🔥Liverpool 2-2 Man City: https://t.co/MBLiA4U2jm pic.twitter.com/Il9HHEThnYOctober 3, 2021 See more

Ed McCambridge: Rodrygo vs Chelsea

It was a brilliant finish to make it 3-1 on the night, but THAT OUTSIDE-OF-THE-BOOT PASS from Luka Modric might have been the greatest assist of all time. The run to the final started right there and then.

That ball from Modric! 😱Unbelievable!Chelsea held their lead for a matter of minutes... It's now 4-4 on aggregate! #UCL pic.twitter.com/vOi8K6Vf9zApril 12, 2022 See more

Conor Pope: Karim Benzema vs Chelsea

A looping, curving masterpiece. Put it in slo-mo and stick it in an IMAX cinema, then watch it sweep the board at the Oscars next year.

One or two angles is simply not enough.Here are all the different views of Karim Benzema's exquisite header against Chelsea 💫Extraordinary technique!#UCL pic.twitter.com/z0bFEzMPTmApril 12, 2022 See more

Mark White: Bernardo Silva vs Sporting

Maybe the most beautifully caught half-volley I've ever seen. What a strike.

🇵🇹 Bernardo Silva is enjoying a phenomenal season 🙌@ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/Z4Vv3nRrQoMarch 9, 2022 See more

James Andrew: Aleksandar Mitrovic vs Huddersfield

Mitrovic got 43, but they had to start somewhere and that somewhere was The John Smith's Stadium back in August. There are ugly goals and then there is this goal from Mitrovic. Huddersfield keeper Ryan Schofield desperately tries to keep a backpass from going out for a corner and in doing so kicks the ball against a falling Mitrovic, it strikes his knee and loops over the goalline for his first of the season. Definitely not the most spectacular of his 43, but the most important as it was his first of the season after a difficult campaign last term in which the previous Fulham manager opted not to start him.

What happened here?! 😩ICYMI, this is how Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring nine minutes into their 5-1 win over Huddersfield earlier today... 😳 pic.twitter.com/9hsNvncxQwAugust 14, 2021 See more

Chris Flanagan: Newcastle to reach Europe

Given that the infamous Pele 100 actually contained 125 players because he couldn't decide which players to drop, it's only fitting that I'm going with several predictions here, rather than just one. Firstly, Newcastle United qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2012. Secondly, Fulham to be relegated. Thirdly, Norwich to be promoted. While we're at it, let's get some early predictions in for 2023/24: Fulham to be promoted, Norwich to be relegated. In 2024/25, Fulham to be... well, you get the idea.

Joe Brewin: Arsenal to finish best of the rest

Yes, their season is about to end in misery after chucking away Champions League football with two games to go, but really: this has been a good year for the Gunners whichever way you look at it. I wrote FFT's recent cover feature on the Gunners and it made me a believer – after grim back-to-back finishes of 8th, Mikel Arteta has finally cleared decks of the worst deadwood and got his side pulling in the right direction. From top to bottom, Arsenal are healthier than they have been for years. With a proven striker arrival their top priority this term, and a high-quality central midfield signing highly likely too, a new-look attack should make all the difference.

Ed McCambridge: Borussia Dortmund will end Bayern's Bundesliga domination

Admittedly, this one is more in hope than in earnest, but Die Schwazgelben have already made some astute signings before next season. Yes, they'll lose Erling Haaland's goals, but new-arrival Karim Adeyemi has the potential to be their next world-beating No.9. Meanwhile, BVB's leaky defence has been beefed up with the signings of Nik Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck from key rivals. Jude Bellingham is quickly becoming one of the best players in the division and Marco Reus slightly less-injury prone. They really could do it.

Conor Pope: Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will improve Manchester United enormously. They still won’t qualify for the Champions League, though.

Mark White: Erling Haaland to not finish as Premier League top scorer

Every few years, there's an "It's all over" signing in the Premier League: the kind of player who everyone assumes will light up the league to a degree that the title will be won at a canter. Erling Haaland is obviously the latest – but given the adaptation that seemingly everyone has arriving into that Manchester City side – plus Erling's own injury issues – I don't think he'll finish with the Golden Boot next season. Here's an additional prediction, though: eventually, he will end up breaking the record for most goals in a single league season.

James Andrew: Aleksandar Mitrovic will score more than three goals in the Premier League next season

In fact, I’ll go as far as to say he’ll reach double figures.

Moment that defined the season

Chris Flanagan: Kepa vs Liverpool

The great gods of narrative really delivered with this one. Three years after refusing to be subbed off for penalty specialist Willy Caballero in the League Cup final, then losing the shoot-out against Manchester City, everyone's favourite narky goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga was back at Wembley in the final of the very same competition, ready for more chaos. This time, in an intriguing plot twist, he was actually subbed on for the shoot-out. Would he gloriously redeem himself? Er, no: he didn't save a single one of Liverpool's 11 penalties, and everyone knew exactly what was going to happen next. Yes, he had to take one himself, and he ballooned it over the bar. Glorious stuff: it might not have defined the season as such, but it was very, very funny.

SCENES!!! 🤯Kepa Arrizabalaga misses the 22nd penalty after being subbed on for the shoot-out! 😨 pic.twitter.com/yLIOIQWdUDFebruary 27, 2022 See more

Joe Brewin: Burnley 3-2 Everton

A real "oh, f**kety f**k we're really f**king f**ked now" moment for Lampsy's lot, who led 2-1 at half-time before capitulating. It was a game that surmised an utterly appalling year for Everton, confirmed their status as the league's most dysfunctional outfit in an environment where Manchester United also exist, and put the future of a top-flight institution into serious doubt. Of course, their next result was Everton 1-0 Manchester United. Maybe that should be the answer here...

Ed McCambridge: Sadio Mané's second-half equaliser against Manchester City

Pep's side had been relentlessly attacking in the first period and were unlucky to only be winning by a goal at the break. Liverpool, as they have done all season long, refused to give up the chase and stole a point through Mané to keep the title race going to the wire. It's been an exhausting, but brilliant, slog and that moment typified this season.

Contrasting emotions in Madrid!Manchester City celebrate reaching the last four of the competition, while Atlético berate the officials.Professional performance from Pep Guardiola's men 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/tLlvGN9wOWApril 13, 2022 See more

Conor Pope: Phil Foden vs Atletico Madrid

Phil Foden rolling back onto the pitch to waste time during the second leg of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City in the Champions League: one of the most intense and downright fun games of the season. To see Pep’s purveyors of purist football take on Diego Simeone’s team at their own dark arts was a joy.

Mark White: The farcical Champions League knockout draw

December's Champions League draw – in which Manchester United were paired with group stage foes Villarreal putting the entire exercise into disrepute – really encapsulated everything that we knew and loved about football this season. United really do get no luck. UEFA have no idea what's going on most of the time. Big clubs will find any way to complain, even if the draw favours them. And best of all, we don't actually watch the Champions League to see the cream of Europe – but out of some kind of schadenfreude, to watch big names who assume they're the best, becoming ever-more irritated. It's a message that both Villarreal and Karim Benzema certainly got behind later on.

James Andrew: Fulham (surprise, surprise)

On four occasions Fulham won games 1-0 and every time it was an Aleksandar Mitrovic header that won the game. But the one that really felt like the promotion and the title were within Fulham’s grasp was the 1-0 away win in early April at play-off chasing Middlesbrough. Mitrovic made a clever run to beat the Boro offside trap and rose to meet Harry Wilson’s cross and glance the ball past Joe Lumley.