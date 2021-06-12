Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 reaction: What does the draw mean for Wales' chances?

Saturday afternoon's 1-1 Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 draw was not the most thrilling of encounters, but we learned a bit about whether Wales can recreate their 2016 performance.

Here's FourFourTwo's five big talking points:

Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 reaction: Aaron Ramsey is... not completely fit

At his peak with Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey would regularly run 10km every match. His staggering engine still has plenty of mileage left in it but he wasn’t his usual, effervescent self in the Baku heat against Switzerland.

The Juventus midfielder was strong defensively but looked like he was flagging a little in the second half. He may not be at 100% fitness right now - he sat out training as a precaution the other day - so Rob Page has to manage his fitness carefully.

While selecting target man Kieffer Moore up top was rewarded with Moore getting the equaliser today, could using Ramsey in that position could mean that Page gets the benefits of his end product without the excursion of covering the entire pitch?

Ideally, Wales take a healthy enough lead over Turkey on Wednesday to take Ramsey off for the final 30 minutes.

Subbing him in stoppage time today was a little strange.

ALSO READ Wales Euro 2020 squad profile

Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 reaction: Is Danny Ward better than Wayne Hennessey?

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward hasn't played a league game since 2017; he's barely into double appearance figures for the Foxes, despite moving there in 2018.

But what a performance. Ward was commanding, pulling off several spectacular saves and undoubtedly earning Wales a point with his performance. He surely cemented his place in the starting XI.

Who is Wales’ manager? Everything you need to know about Robert Page

Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 reaction: Daniel James makes his case

Gareth Bale is going to start every match. Moore has justified his place in the team. While the other position in the front three could have gone to David Brooks, Ramsey or Harry Wilson though, Dan James proved against the Swiss how valuable he is to this team.

With Wales playing mostly on the counter, James is one of the fastest players at Euro 2020. His speed on the break is phenomenal and often, he asked questions in between Switzerland’s Mbabu and Elvedi.

With refereeing decisions seemingly lenient in this competition so far, too, perhaps James’s ability to buy a foul could be invaluable for a set-piece expert like Bale or Wilson to give the Dragons an advantage from a dead ball.

Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 reaction: Wales need to get Gareth Bale less isolated

In the 94th minute, Gareth Bale picked up the ball and showed his pace, starting a blistering run down the left wing.

The only problem was he was the only Wales player seemingly in the entirety of the Swiss half. While he won a throw-in in a good position, the seconds ticked down and it led to nothing.

Bale is Wales' not-so-secret weapon: both a creator and a predator, he is a genuinely world-class footballer who has proven himself on the biggest stage numerous times.

But if it all comes to runs to nowhere and dangerous free-kicks to no one, there's not much point. To build a team around him, well, you need to get around him.

Wales vs Switzerland Euro 2020 reaction: How Group A could turn out

Group A looks interesting, eh? It was hard to get a sense of either Italy – who have a more underwhelming squad than in past tournaments – or Turkey from Friday night’s game.

But the tactics on display here seemed to suggest a belief that both Wales and Switzerland are banking on beating Turkey.

With six third-place group teams qualifying for the knockout stages, it’s likely that four points will be enough for any side to get through, and the turgid first-half here seemed like a match where both teams could settle for a draw.

Wales face Turkey at 5pm on Wednesday, and if the latter are as bad as they appeared, Rob Page’s side could be the first Euro 2020 team to (realistically, if not mathematically) get out of the groups.

Turkey Euro 2020 squad profile: Best player, manager and past Euros record