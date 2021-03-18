Turkey Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Turkey Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Senol Gunes has named his squad, mostly from the Turkish Super Lig but featuring players from across Europe. Burak Yilmaz will be captaining the team.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Turkey squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Turkey Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The 28-man squad is a bigger group than usual for these fixtures; Turkey face the Netherlands, Norway and Latvia in March in what is a difficult qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup.

Ay-Yildizlilar are buoyed by the inclusion of Leicester City man Caglar Soyuncu, who has struggled with injury a lot this season, though they'll be without current clubmate Cengiz Under who won't be joining up with the group this time around. The on-loan winger picked up a knock in training a few weeks ago for the Foxes.

Hasan Ali Kaldirim of Istanbul Basaksehir is the most-capped name from the last year or so to miss out in this particular squad, while club teammate Mahmut Tekdemir is also set to miss out this time around.

There could be first caps handed out to Altay Bayindir and Gokhan Akkan in goal, while midfielders Halil Akbunar and Taylan Antalyali are also hoping to make their international debuts.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save up to 58% - get a quarterly FFT sub for only £12.25.

ENGLAND EURO 2020 PREDICTIONS FourFourTwo writers pick who they'd take this summer

WALES A state of crisis? The issues facing Wales ahead of World Cup qualifying

GERMANY Joachim Low to leave Germany manager role after Euro 2020: Six coaches who could succeed him