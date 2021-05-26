Euro 2020 – who is Wales’ manager?

Robert Page will lead Wales at Euro 2020, aiming to build on the remarkable success Chris Coleman’s squad enjoyed five years ago.

Having qualified for their first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup, Wales sprang a huge surprise by making it all the way to the semi-finals.

They topped a group featuring England, Slovakia and Russia, before beating Northern Ireland and Belgium in the knockout rounds.

Portugal ultimately proved a step too far for the Welsh, but that run succeeded in reinvigorating supporters and raising expectations.

After Coleman stepped down to become Sunderland manager, former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs took over in January 2018.

He was able to guide Wales to qualification for the Euros, seeing off competition from Slovakia and Hungary to clinch second place in their group.

Following his arrest for assault, Giggs was asked to stand aside in November, with Page overseeing the team in his absence.

That will be the case throughout this summer after Giggs was charged last month and is now awaiting trial.

Page, a former Watford and Sheffield United centre-back who won 41 caps for his country, has performed admirably in uncertain circumstances.

Wales have won four of his six games in charge so far, beating the Republic of Ireland, Finland, Mexico and the Czech Republic.

At 46, Page had previously managed Port Vale and Northampton Town in the Football League before joining the Welsh set-up.

Euro 2020 will represent by far his biggest challenge as a manager, but also a great chance to make his mark on the international stage.

Wales have been drawn in Group A alongside Italy, Turkey and Switzerland, and will be hoping for a place in the knockout rounds.