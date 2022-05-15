Watford v Leicester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Watford v Leicester City live stream, Sunday 15 May, 2pm BST

Leicester will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the Premier League for only the third time this term when they travel to relegated Watford on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are looking to end what has been a mixed season on a high. Leicester began the campaign with a Community Shield victory over Manchester City, while they also reached a European semi-final for the first time in the club’s history.

Their performance in the Premier League has been disappointing, though. After back-to-back fifth-place finishes, the Foxes were expected to once again challenge for the Champions League qualification spots this term. Instead, they face the prospect of being out of continental competition altogether next season.

Things have gone even worse for Watford. Survival was the objective at the start of the season, but in truth the Hornets have never really looked likely to stay up. The trigger-happy Pozzos have been through three managers in Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson, but none has convinced. The club are already looking towards next season, with former Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards set to assume control.

Jamie Vardy scored twice in Leicester’s 3-0 victory over Norwich in midweek; his return to fitness is a boost for the final few games of the season. Wesley Fofana is in line to be involved in some capacity at Vicarage Road, but Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi will all miss out.

Hodgson shuffled his pack for the visit of Everton in midweek, with Dan Gosling, Ken Sema and Samuel Kalu all handed rare starts. He could be tempted to stick with some of those players after a 0-0 draw with the Toffees, but the former England head coach will hope to have Josh King and Kiko Femenia back from illness.

Tom Cleverley and Emmanuel Dennis will need to be assessed, but Cucho Hernandez, Imran Louza, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Juraj Kucka are all out. Hassane Kamara is available again after a one-match ban.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 15 May. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com