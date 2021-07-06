Who is the referee for England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final?

The referee for England's semi-final fixture against Denmark at Euro 2020 has been revealed, and England fans will be familiar with him – though maybe not with his non-football background.

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie is the man in the middle for England's game against Denmark, at Wembley on Wednesday, July 7, at 8pm BST.

Makkelie's first major tournament, the Dutchman has made 180 appearances in the Eredivisie after making his refereeing debut in 2009. He is also a regular in European fixtures, taking charge of both Champions League games since 2014, and Europa League matches since 2012. The 38-year-old refereed Chelsea's semi-final first-leg clash with Real Madrid in 2021 in the Champions League.

So far Makkelie has been involved in three games at Euro 2020, including an England game earlier in the tournament. He oversaw their crucial 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16, having already officiated the opening game of the tournament between Italy and Turkey, and then Russia's win over Finland too.

The Dutchman isn't afraid to issue a caution when necessary either, brandishing 12 yellow cards in the three matches he has refereed. However, he hasn't sent anyone off in the tournament, and he's yet to award a penalty.

Makkelie is joined by the same assistant referees and video assistant referee that took charge of England's game against Germany, though two assistant video assistant referees and the fourth official have all changed.

Danny Makkelie is one of two Dutch referees at Euro 2020, with fellow countryman Bjorn Kuipers also involved. England is the only other nation to have two referees at the tournament, in Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver.

But Makkelie's most interesting trait comes outside of football – he's a part-time police inspector in Rotterdam, too.

