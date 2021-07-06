Who is the referee for Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final?

The referee for Italy versus Spain in their semi-final match at Euro 2020 has been revealed.

Forty-five-year-old German referee Felix Brych will take charge when Italy play Spain in the first semi-final at Euro 2020, hosted by Wembley on Tuesday, July 6 at 8pm BST.

A referee in the Bundesliga since 2004, Brych has taken charge of 299 games in Germany's top flight, plus another 64 games in the Champions League. Voted World Referee of the Year in 2017, Euro 2020 is Brych's fourth appearance at a major international tournament. He officiated at both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, plus Euro 2016.

This game is Brych's fifth of the tournament so far, with the most recent game he officiated when England beat Ukraine 4-0 in Rome in the quarter-finals. He also refereed Belgium's 2-1 win over Portugal. He hasn't awarded a penalty at Euro 2020, though he isn't afraid to brandish a yellow card if necessary - highlighted when he awarded five Portugal players a caution in their game against the Red Devils.

Brych was also the man in the middle when the Netherlands played Ukraine, and for Belgium's victory over Finland in the group stages. He hasn't refereed either Spain or Italy so far at Euro 2020.

The rest of Brych's officiating team is made up of German's, except for the fourth official who is Russian. Russian Sergei Karasev is the only change from the team that oversaw England's clash with Ukraine, replacing Spaniard Carlos del Cerro Grande on the touchline between the dugouts.

