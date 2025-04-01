Women's Euro 2025 referees: The full list of match officials

Women's Euro 2025 referees have been named before the tournament begins this summer

Referee Stephanie Frappart looks on during the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League match between FC Bayern München and Juventus FC at FC Bayern Campus on December 12, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
Stephanie Frappart is a groundbreaking referee (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Euro 2025 referees have been appointed for the tournament taking place this summer.

The competition begins on 2 July and ends with the final on the 27 July. England head into the Euros as defending champions and are the first senior English team to be defending their title since the men's team in the 1970 World Cup.

But who has been appointed? Have a read below for all the details you need.

Women's Euro 2025 referees: Will there be VAR?

Tess Olofsson gesturing to players

Tess Olofsson will referee at Euro 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as it was used at Euro 2022 and the World Cup in 2023, VAR will be in use this summer in Switzerland.

Each of the 31 matches being played will have four officials involved. One referee, two assistant referees and a VAR official.

Désirée Grundbacher refereeing in the Women's Champions League

Désirée Grundbacher will take charge of some matches this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The refereeing standard at major tournaments has been good and the efficiency of the use of VAR, particularly at the last World Cup, has been praised.

The officials are set to be a part of the biggest women's Euros to date with the interest in the game growing year-on-year.

England's win in 2022 made them household names and the Women's Super League as a result has seen an influx of fans watching games.

In FourFourTwo's view this summer's tournament will once again be groundbreaking, especially for the WSL if England go far in the tournament.

Jill Scott and Lauren Hemp run after Chloe Kelly following her winning Euros goal

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal at the last Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

And as the interest increases in the women's game, the level of refereeing has also improved.

UEFA's managing director for refereeing, Roberto Rosetti, said: "As we prepare for UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland, we are extremely pleased to see the continuous growth of our top female referees, reflecting the remarkable development of women's football as a whole.

"As always for a Euros, the best and most consistent referees have been selected. Notably, all of them have passed the same fitness test we conduct for the elite men's referees.

"We have full confidence in them and their assistants, as well as the video officials, to show their quality at the final tournament."

Women's Euro 2025 referees

Women's Euro 2025 referees

  • Edina Alves Batista (Brazil)
  • Catarina Ferreira Campos (Portugal)
  • Iuliana Demetrescu (Romania)
  • Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (Italy)
  • Silvia Gasperotti (Italy)
  • Désirée Grundbacher (Switzerland)
  • Stéphanie Frappart (France)
  • Marta Huerta de Aza (Spain)
  • Frida Klarlund (Denmark)
  • Katalin Kulcsár (Hungary)
  • Ivana Martinčić (Croatia)
  • Tess Olofsson (Sweden)
  • Alina Peşu (Romania)

Women's Euro 2025 assistant referees

Women's Euro 2025 assistant referees

  • Ainhoa Fernandez (Andorra)
  • Amina Gutschi (Austria)
  • Neuza Back (Brazil)
  • Fabrini Beviloqua (Brazil)
  • Sanja Rodak-Korsic (Croatia)
  • Fie Bruun (Denmark)
  • Emily Carney (England)
  • Heini Hyvonen (Finland)
  • Camille Soriano (France)
  • Anita Vod (Hungary)
  • Francesca Di Monte (Italy)
  • Irina Pozdejeva (Lithuania)
  • Franca Overtoom (Netherlands)
  • Monica Lekkeberg (Norway)
  • Paulina Baranowska (Poland)
  • Andreia Ferreira Sousa (Portugal)
  • Vanessa Gomes (Portugal)
  • Daniela Constantinescu (Romania)
  • Mihaela Tepusa (Romania)
  • Eliana Fernandez (Spain)
  • Guadalupe Porros Ayuso (Spain)
  • Stasa Spur (Slovenia)
  • Almira Spahic (Sweden)
  • Susanna King (Switzerland)
  • Linda Schmid (Switzerland)
  • Svitlana Grushko (Ukraine)

Women's Euro 2025 VAR officials

Women's Euro 2025 VAR officials

  • Jarred Gillett (England)
  • Sian Massey-Ellis (England)
  • Willy Delojod (France)
  • Christian Dingert (Germany)
  • Katrin Rafolski (Germany)
  • Tamas Bognor (Hungary)
  • Aleandra Di Paolo (Italy)
  • Dennis Higler (Netherlands)
  • Tiago Martins (Portugal)
  • Catalin Popa (Romania)
  • Mamailo Markovic (Serbia)
  • Jelena Cvetkovic (Serbia)
  • Alen Borosok (Slovenia)
  • Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (Spain)
  • Judit Romano (Spain)
  • Fedayi San (Switzerland)

Women's Euro 2025 support referees

Women's Euro 2025 support referees

  • Hristiana Guteva (Bulgaria)
  • Shona Shukrula (Netherlands)
  • Olatz Rivera Olmeda (Spain)
