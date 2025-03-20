Italy vs Germany live streams: How to watch Nations League quarter-final

Nicolo Barella is one of the standout names in the Italian squad

Watch Italy vs Germany to see Europe's two most successful footballing nations in the exciting new Nations League knockout format, with live streams and TV options around the world today, March 20.

Read more ► Date: Thursday, March 20 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT ► Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan, Italy ► Streams: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fubo (US) ► Free streams: RAI (Italy), ARD (Germany) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Italy and Germany will be looking to bounce back from disappointment last summer as they begin their final marches towards a first Nations League title for either side.

This is the first leg in a two-legged quarter-final tie, with the return leg to be played in Germany on Sunday. The other sides in the quarter finals are Spain, Netherlands, France, Croatia, Denmark, and Portugal, all playing on the same days.

This is set to be an intriguing contest between two heavyweights of world football, so read on for all the information you need to watch Italy vs Germany online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Italy vs Germany in the Nations League in the UK

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to Italy vs Germany, along with select Nations League fixtures.

Amazon Prime Video costs £5.99 a month as a standalone subscription, or it also comes included with a Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month and includes things like free deliveries on your shopping.

How to watch Italy vs Germany in the US

Americans can watch the game on Fubo. costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), with a host of other sport available with your subscription.

Can I watch Italy vs Germany for free?

You can watch Italy vs Germany for free if you're in either of the two participating countries, with public broadcasters RAI and ARD showing the game.

In Italy, the game will be shown on TV on RAI 1 and is available to stream live with the RAI Play free web player.

In Germany, the game will be on TV on 1 DAS Erste and free to watch online on ARD's streaming platform.

Coverage is geo-restricted, but if you're away from Italy or Germany right now you can still tune in as usual by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Italy vs Germany in the Nations League from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

► UEFA Nations League 2024/25: Everything you need to know