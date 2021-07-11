Why is Tom Cruise at the Euro 2020 final?

Tom Cruise is among the names on the UEFA guestlist for Sunday night's Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

The American actor, 59, is not a renowned football fan, but seems to have become caught up in the national fervour around Euro 2020 while in the UK this summer.

Cruise already sent the England squad a motivational video message, which the team watched on Friday night, along with a screening of his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick, which won't be out until November.

While he will enjoy the football on Sunday evening, his sporting weekend already included a trip to the men's Wimbledon tennis final earlier in the day.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the team were "very fortunate" to have got the message from Cruise – though admits he didn't see it himself.

"They had a preview of a film that’s due out further down the line and they had Tom dial in to speak to them which was, I would imagine, quite surreal," Southgate said. "I was in a meeting watching videos of Italy but that’s another story."

Other special guests at the match include Prince William, who is president of the English FA, football stars Sir Geoff Hurst, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Fabio Capello, Robbie Keane, Gianluca Zambrotta, Alessandro Nesta, Mauricio Pochettino and supermodel Kate Moss.