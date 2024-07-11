Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappe’s shirt number, as Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde make switches

By
published

Real Madrid have revealed their new squad numbers with plenty of changes and new additions

Kylian Mbappe centre-forward of France and Real Madrid during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Spain v France at Munich Football Arena on July 9, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid have confirmed what squad number Kylian Mbappe will wear at the Bernabeu next season. While Euro 2024 may be dominating the summer landscape, but once the action in Germany concludes on Sunday, the transfer window will come firmly into view before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway. 

The biggest deal of the summer has likely already happened however, as Real Madrid were able to confirm that they had secured the services of France captain Kylian Mbappe before Euro 2024 started last month. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.