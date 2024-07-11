Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappe’s shirt number, as Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde make switches

Real Madrid have confirmed what squad number Kylian Mbappe will wear at the Bernabeu next season. While Euro 2024 may be dominating the summer landscape, but once the action in Germany concludes on Sunday, the transfer window will come firmly into view before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

The biggest deal of the summer has likely already happened however, as Real Madrid were able to confirm that they had secured the services of France captain Kylian Mbappe before Euro 2024 started last month.

Mbappe arrives at the Bernabeu as a free agent after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired, meaning the 25-year-old was able to sign an eye-wateringly lucrative deal reportedly worth €15million net per year.

Real Madrid will obviously want to recoup as much of this back via shirt sales and the club have now revealed why number the forward will be wearing when he lis added to the European champions’ star-packed front line.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mbappe will sport the number nine shirt, which has been vacant since Karim Benzema’s exit in 2023. Mbappe wore his usual number 10 for France during their somewhat disappointing Euro 2024 campaign which saw them fail to impress on their way to the semi-finals where they lost to Spain, but with Luka Modric returning for another season, this was not an option in Madrid.

The club also confirmed a number of changes, with Federico Valverde inheriting Toni Kroos’ number eight shirt, following the German’s retirement from football. Arda Guler has been one of the best young players at Euro 2024 and he will wear the number 15 shirt in the upcoming season after donning the number 24 jersey last year.

Fans are still awaiting confirmation of Endrick's squad number (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eduardo Camavinga also gets an upgrade, as he inherits the number six shirt, replacing departing skipper Nacho Fernandez. Camavinga’s club and country teammate Aurelien Tchouameni is the new number 14, with Jesus Vallejo picking up the number 18 shirt upon his return from a loan stint with Granada.

There is still one big name to be confirmed, with Brazilian teenager Endrick’s number not yet confirmed as the club awaits his arrival. The most likely options for the 17-year-old are 12, 16, 24 and 25.

Real Madrid confirm squad numbers (Image credit: Getty Images)

