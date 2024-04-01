Real Madrid could sell one of their biggest attackers to the Premier League

By Matthew Holt
published

Real Madrid will have a plethora of stars heading into the 24/25 season but how will he keep such big names happy?

Real Madrid team-mates Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo celebrate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid's squad for the 2024/25 season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting of recent times.

New additions Endrick and Kylian Mbappe will look to provide fresh impetus and hopefully help return Carlo Ancelotti's side to the peak of their powers within European football.

