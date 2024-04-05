Liverpool make sensational offer for superstar they've wanted for four years: report

Liverpool have reportedly made a huge offer for a player they've been chasing for a number of years now, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Though the Reds are currently battling at the top of the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester City, the recruitment department at Anfield are already getting busy preparing for the 2024/25 season.

But while it remains unclear who the next Liverpool manager will be, targets are already being lined up to take to the pitch for the Reds next term.

According to Spanish outlet El Debate, Liverpool have made an attempt to sign Real Madrid's Federico Valverde in the summer, as they look to continue their rebuild of the midfield.

The report states that Liverpool have wanted to sign Valverde for four years now, with Jurgen Klopp especially a huge fan of the Uruguayan. And while Klopp is set to depart Anfield in the summer, the Reds could still press ahead with a deal for Valverde due to his intense pressing ability off the ball and obvious quality on it.

Valverde won't come cheap, however, with the report suggesting he will cost £129m. Liverpool proved last summer in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo that they're willing to part with huge chunks of cash, however, and Real Madrid might look to raise funds through players sales as Kylian Mbappe's astronomical signing-on fees and salary could present a huge financial outlay for Los Blancos.

Transfermarkt values Valverde at £86m, though the 25-year-old would certainly cost a lot more than that in today's market.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this deal would certainly make sense for Liverpool, though it's extremely unlikely that Real Madrid would let such an important first team member leave, regardless of the price involved.

Valverde still has five years remaining on his deal, is approaching his peak years as a professional, and essential to their success - especially when factoring in Luka Modric and Toni Kroos coming to the end of their careers.

