'It’s nothing against Arsenal, but I never wanted to go to England. Give me freezing showers as long as I can stay with my family': Real Madrid superstar reveals why he rejected Gunners move as a young player

By
published

Arsenal failed to convince a future Real Madrid superstar to sign for them as a teenager

Real Madrid line up (L-R) Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Karim Benzema, Miguel Ortega Gutierrez, Gareth Bale, Isco Alarcon, Daniel Carvajal, Vinicius Junior during the La Liga Santader match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on August 28, 2021 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Arsenal
Real Madrid line up ahead of facing Atletico Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal were notorious under legendary manager Arsene Wenger for hoovering up the best talent across the globe with a view to giving them first team minutes at an early age. That didn't stop the Gunners from missing out on one individual who is now shining at Real Madrid, though there was nothing they could do.

Cesc Fabregas, Aaron Ramsey and Gabriel Martinelli all joined Arsenal as young players just about to make the step into senior football, with all three developing into fantastic talents under the tutelage of Wenger and in Martinelli's case, Mikel Arteta.

Despite their reputation for attracting emerging players, Arsenal have also missed out on a number of world-class superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo being the prime example. But it's another Real Madrid hero currently playing for Los Blancos that the Gunners could certainly do with now in the centre of their midfield that they managed to land less than a decade ago.

Arsenal unsuccessful in their pursuit of Real Madrid star Federico Valverde

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Federico Valverde of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dennis Agyeman / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images) Arsenal

Valverde captained Real Madrid against Man City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Federico Valverde has established himself as one of the best players in world football in recent years, with FourFourTwo ranking him at no.3 in the list of the best central midfielders in the world right now. Without Valverde, Real Madrid might arguably have not enjoyed as much success as they have.

Arsenal might have enjoyed the fruits of his labour if they had managed to convince him to sign for the club 10 years ago. The Uruguayan has revealed that he never had any intention of moving to the Premier League side, however.

Fede Valverde of Real Madrid with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid CF and VfB Stuttgart at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 17, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Arsenal

Valverde is indispensable at Real Madrid (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

"If you Google me, you will see stories about how I almost went to Arsenal when I was 16," Valverde said on The Players' Tribune. "That’s maybe half-true. It’s nothing against Arsenal, but I never wanted to go to England. At that time, the business side of football took over. Certain people were telling me, 'Who wouldn’t want to go play for Arsenal? You want to stay here in Uruguay? That’s crazy!'

"What they were really saying under their breath was, 'We can all make a lot of money if you go.'

"'Damn, Fede, if you go to Arsenal, you’ll have a nice bed and a shower that stays warm for 30, 40 minutes! Who wouldn’t want that life?'

For Valverde, there was intense pressure to leave Uruguay in search of more money in Europe. The young midfielder wanted to just continue enjoying his football, however, content with what he had in South America. As he explains, the success stories are only ever spoken about - those who fail are cast by the wayside and eventually forgotten.

Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager in the Premier League at Highbury

Wenger failed to convince Valverde to sign (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You realise that your life is not your own in football," Valverde added. "Especially at a young age, you feel more like a hostage. Even your family becomes a hostage. Football is an escape to a better life, especially for us in South America, and the vultures know that. They put the pressure on you in a 'nice' way.

"They sent me on trial to London for a week, and I just wasn’t comfortable. If you only think of material things, it sounds great. But we are not robots. The reality was that my family couldn’t come to London with me. I’d have to live alone, not speaking the language, at 16 years old.

"For every one kid who succeeds moving overseas, you don’t see the 100 who fail. I was either crazy enough or courageous enough to say no. Give me freezing showers as long as I can stay with my family. In my head, I was thinking I would stay in Uruguay for my whole career."

SUWON, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 24: Federico Valverde #16 of Uruguay in action during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017 group D match between Uruguay and Japan at Suwon World Cup Stadium on May 24, 2017 in Suwon, South Korea. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images) Arsenal and Real Madrid

Valverde in action for Uruguay U20s (Image credit: Getty Images)

That ultimately didn't happen, with Valverde joining Real Madrid in July 2016 having just turned 18. Originally put in the reserve Castilla side, Valverde quickly developed and went on loan to Deportivo La Coruna. Though he suffered relegation, it proved a vital experience for the midfielder as he returned to Los Blancos.

He has since become an integral member of the first team, an underrated player in a squad full of superstars. Valverde has three La Liga titles, two Champions League crowns and a Copa del Rey in his trophy cabinet since playing for Real Madrid in their first team - that decision not to join Arsenal certainly looks the right one in hindsight.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 02: Ian Wright of Arsenal (Left) leads the celebrations with a little help from teammates Paul Merson (foreground) and Patrick Vieira (background) during the FA Carling Premier league match between Wimbledon and Arsenal on November 2, 1996 at Selhurst Park in London, England (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Allsport/Getty Images)

'I got reported to the police for making a rude hand gesture to Coventry City fans - I got a £17,000 fine': Arsenal legend reveals receiving severe punishment after Premier League game
Musician Rod Stewart (R) is interviewed by Peter Schmeichel (L) on CBS Sport prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg match between Celtic FC and FC Bayern München at Celtic Park on February 12, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland

'I've had a few' Rod Stewart's pitchside interview on CBS with Peter Schmeichel, Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah 'big knees' Richards was a breath of fresh air and proves the US audience are having more fun than us in the UK
Marseille players and staff celebrate the club&#039;s Champions League final win over AC Milan in May 1993.

Last 16 from first-ever Champions League
See more latest