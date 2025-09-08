Newcastle United handed big injury boost as opponents' captain picks up muscle problem
Newcastle United's chances of getting off to a winning start in this season's UEFA Champions League have been given a shot in the arm
Newcastle begin their Champions League campaign at home to LaLiga giants Barcelona on Thursday, September 18.
The Magpies return to the competition after a one-year hiatus, having narrowly missed out on making it through the group stage two seasons ago.
Eddie Howe's side faced Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in Europe during 2022-23 but on this occasion will face a minimum of eight different teams due to the Champions League's rebrand.
Barcelona skipper a doubt for Newcastle Champions League tie
The league phase draw has pitted Newcastle against Barcelona first with a key Los Cules midfielder a fresh doubt for the visit to Tyneside.
Frenkie de Jong, who occasionally skippers Hansi Flick's side, has sustained an injury and may no longer appear at St. James' Park in under a fortnight.
An official Barcelona statement read: "The player Frenkie de Jong has suffered a slight injury to the external obturator [hip] muscle in his right leg. His recovery will determine his availability."
Newcastle could be without their own midfield talisman in Joelinton, who suffered a hip injury in the 3-2 home defeat to Liverpool last month.
The north-east club have added Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw and a handful of others this summer, spending heavily to supplement Howe's squad.
Barcelona will not go up against Alexander Isak on Tyneside after the Swedish international striker completed a British record transfer to Liverpool.
De Jong captained Barcelona during their entertaining Champions League semi-final defeat over two legs to Inter Milan last season, playing every minute of the tie which went to extra time after the second leg in Italy.
He appeared in 13 of Barcelona's 14 Champions League fixtures last term, as well as 26 times in the league. This year, he has started two of Flick's side's three league matches. The Dutchman has made 261 appearances for the Camp Nou club since moving from AFC Ajax in 2019.
