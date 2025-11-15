‘I had three options: Bayern, Barcelona and Liverpool. I went to Barca – it’s a special club and I followed La Liga because of Cruyff and Koeman’ Jari Litmanen on his Nou Camp stint

Jari Litmanen’s seven-year spell at Ajax saw the Finnish forward establish himself as one of Europe’s best players, as the Dutch side’s punt on the young MyPa star in 1992 more than paid off.

Litmanen would net 129 goals in 228 appearances for the club, helping them win four Eredivisie titles and three KNVB Cups domestically, with that side’s crowning achievement being the 1995 Champions League victory under boss Louis van Gaal.

With injuries beginning to hamper his game time, Litmanen left Ajax in 1999, but he did not lack for suitors.

Litmanen on joining Barca

Littmanen lines up for Barcelona (Image credit: Unknown)

“There were three options on the table for me: Bayern, Barcelona and Liverpool,” Litmanen tells FourFourTwo. “I followed La Liga in the Netherlands because of Johan Cruyff and Koeman, and Barça were always a special club.

“I was convinced I could adapt to Spanish football, but during the first few months, I had a lot of injuries. It was frustrating because I couldn’t fully adapt.

Litmanen won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The squad also had plenty of quality in my position – Luis Enrique, Ronald de Boer, Gabri – so every time I came back, I had to fight for my place in the team and never got into a rhythm. The next pre-season, I felt really good.

“I thought, 'This is going to be a better year for me.' But Van Gaal had left and Lorenzo Serra Ferrer had taken over as interim coach before the presidential elections.

“When Joan Gaspart was elected, he confirmed Serra Ferrer, and the coach told me he wanted me to leave. It was early August and there was interest from other clubs, but I said I didn’t want to leave in a hurry.

“Even though Barcelona gave my No.10 shirt to Rivaldo, I was still a part of the squad, but always in the stands. That was frustrating, because I was fit, yet I didn’t get the chance to play.”

Litmanen would eventually move on from the Catalan side in January 2001, when he joined Liverpool on a free transfer.

Liverpool signed the Finn in January 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Upon joining the Reds, Litmanen revealed he had fulfilled a childhood dream by signing for the club, having idolised Kevin Keegan and Kenny Dalglish when he grew up.

After a promising start to life on Merseyside, Litmanen broke his wrist playing for Finland against England at Anfield in March 2001, missing the rest of the season, as his team-mates won a treble of the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup.

The following campaign would see him struggle to hold down a regular first-team place amid an ankle issue, but he did chip in with some key goals before leaving at the end of the 2001/02 season, when he rejoined Ajax and received a hero’s welcome back in Amsterdam.