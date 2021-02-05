The 50 greatest footballing feuds

Raiola is a football agent like no other. He prefers casual sportswear to business suits, and speaks to the media more often than many of his clients. He’s also known to be a fiercely tough negotiator, and his abrasive demeanour has rubbed many people up the wrong way.

His criticism of Manchester United has been particularly notable. Raiola has never been backward about protecting the interests of Paul Pogba, one of his headline clients, and has regularly dropped hints that the midfielder’s future might lie away from Old Trafford.

That hasn’t gone down well with key stakeholders in Manchester, but Raiola doesn’t seem to mind: he’s hit out – sometimes implicitly, sometimes explicitly – at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Gary Neville, Ed Woodward, Jose Mourinho, Paul Scholes and the club as a whole.