Manchester United transfer news: United considering move for Mauro Icardi

Manchester United could make a move for PSG’s Mauro Icardi as a successor to Edinson Cavani, according to reports.

Cavani only arrived from PSG himself in October, but the veteran Uruguayan is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a return to South America with Boca Juniors.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TEAMtalk) report that United are weighing up an approach for Cavani's former teammate.

Icardi spent 2019/20 on loan at PSG from Inter Milan, before making the switch permanently last summer. He’s scored 27 goals in 50 games for the French champions, although injury has restricted him to only 18 appearances this season.

PSG are thought to value the Argentine at between €30 million (£25.5 million) and €40 million (£34 million), making him an affordable option for United – much more so than Erling Haaland, whose potential suitors United are rumoured to be among.

The 28-year-old would almost certainly have Champions League football at United; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit second in the Premier League, eight points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

Solskjaer refused to be drawn on transfer speculation, saying: “I’m focusing on the next two months and whatever happens in the world of football there are only so many places anyone can go to.

“For us, focus on the ones who are here.”

