Airdrie close gap on Cove Rangers as leaders are held by 10-man Queen’s Park

Airdrie moved to within five points of Scottish League One table-toppers Cove Rangers following a 4-1 win against Montrose.

Calum Gallagher scored two goals in as many minutes as the second-placed hosts took a 2-0 lead before Graham Webster pulled one back from the penalty spot for third-placed Montrose on the stroke of half-time.

But Craig Watson restored Airdrie’s two-goal advantage after 63 minutes with Adam Frizzell adding a fourth moments later in a comprehensive win.

Airdrie reduced the deficit to Cove after they were held to a goalless draw by Queen’s Park at the Balmoral Stadium.

The visitors played two thirds of the fixture with 10 men after Luis Longstaff was dismissed in the opening period.

But Cove were unable to make their advantage count with a resilient Queen’s Park holding on for a point.

Bottom side East Fife registered their first victory since October 30 with a 3-1 comeback triumph at Alloa.

Mark Durnan opened the scoring for the home side with just two minutes on the clock but Ryan Wallace equalised from the penalty spot before Kyle Connell put the visitors in front before the interval.

Alloa were reduced to 10 men moments after the break when Euan Henderson saw red with Danny Denholm completing a fine afternoon for East Fife nine minutes from time.

Ross MacLean scored a first-half brace as second-bottom Dumbarton ran out 3-1 winners at Clyde.

MacLean netted his first after eight minutes with Stuart Carswell scoring a second for the visitors. MacLean added a third with just 21 minutes gone.

Robert Jones scored what would prove only a consolation after 34 minutes with Lewis Jamieson seeing red in the closing stages on an afternoon to forget for Clyde.