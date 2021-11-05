Albion cruise to victory over Edinburgh
By PA Staff
Albion Rovers produced a dominant performance to win 4-0 away at Edinburgh in Scottish League Two.
Max Wright fired Rovers ahead after 23 minutes as he was played through one-on-one and slotted past Brian Schwake.
And it was 2-0 just seven minutes later through James McGowan, who latched on to Sean Fagan’s knock down to tap in from close range.
On the stroke of half-time, Callum Wilson produced a smart finish to add a third from Corey O’Donnell’s cutback.
O’Donnell completed the rout after 62 minutes, cutting inside and firing into the bottom corner.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.