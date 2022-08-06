Aleksandar Mitrovic CAN score in Premier League - Fulham striker hits 25 PL goals

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has reached 25 Premier League goals following his header against Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

The Serbian striker's record in the top flight has often been under scrutiny, but the 27-year-old rose majestically to finish off a flowing move against the Reds after 32 minutes on Saturday.

He then added another from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 in the second half after substitute Darwin Nunez had levelled for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Mitrovic netted nine goals in 34 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United in 2015-16, adding one more for the Magpies in 2017-18 in six further games before dropping down a division to sign on loan with Fulham in January.

He then scored 11 in 37 for the Cottagers on their return to the Premier League in 2018-19, but was relegated again that season.

Three more Premier League goals followed in 21 appearances for Fulham in 2020-21, raising further question marks over his ability at the highest level.

But having hit 43 goals in 44 games in an impressive season in the Championship last term, his brace against Liverpool on the opening weekend this time around will boost his confidence at the start of another big campaign for Fulham in the Premier League.

In total, Mitrovic has now scored 26 Premier League goals in 105 top-flight appearances with Newcastle and Fulham.