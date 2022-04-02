Annan clinch play-off spot with victory at Stenhousemuir

Annan secured their cinch League Two play-off spot following a 1-0 win at Stenhousemuir.

With Kelty Hearts already crowned champions, the race is on for second place and the Galabankies are in the box seat following their triumph on Saturday.

Tommy Goss’s 26th-minute header from Tony Wallace’s cross was the difference between the two sides at Ochilview Park.

Third-placed Forfar also sealed their place in the play-offs and kept the pressure on Annan with a 2-0 win at Stranraer.

The visitors left it late, but Craig Slater scored with just seven minutes left before Stefan McCluskey made sure of the three points moments later.

Elsewhere, bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath held Stirling to a goalless draw, while Albion Rovers and Elgin also played out a stalemate.