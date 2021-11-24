Arsenal report: Alexandre Lacazette to be offered sensational deal

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is to be offered the big new contract that he wants to stay in north London.

That's according to reports from The Sun, who say that Arsenal have decided to keep the Frenchman on board, after previously deciding to let his contract run down. Lacazette was out of the team but has come back to prominence in recent weeks, coinciding with Arsenal's good run.

Lacazette became Arsenal's record signing in 2017 when he was signed ahead of Arsene Wenger's final season at the club. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined just months later and the pair have fought for the no.9 spot since.

Now 30, the former Lyon striker has a very good relationship with Aubameyang and has become a leader in the squad that many young stars look up to.

It was widely thought that Lacazette could leave for free, after not getting the offer of a long-term contract from Mikel Arteta. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were both said to be interested in recruiting the frontman. Now, however, it doesn't seem like quite such a foregone conclusion that Lacazette will depart.

The north Londoners are already set to lose Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season, with the England under-21 star primed to leave on a free transfer. With such an inexperienced squad, Lacazette may be useful to keep around.

Lacazette has often struggled during his four and a half seasons at Arsenal.

The forward has performed at times but struggled with the pace and physicality of the Premier League at times. Often used up front with teammate Aubameyang out wide, Arteta now favours the pair in attack together.

The Frenchman has even played as a no.10 in Arteta's system.

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League and lost their 10-match unbeaten streak in all competitions over the weekend, as Liverpool beat them at Anfield.