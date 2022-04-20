Arsenal report: Brazilian wonderkid set for big talks
Arsenal are set to reinforce their squad heavily this summer, with one Brazilian wonderkid reportedly in contact over an imminent move.
The Gunners have had a mixed season in which surprise aspirations for Champions League football next season have been dramatically dashed with three successive losses on the bounce recently. The club are set to spend this summer to improve the depth and quality across Mikel Arteta's squad, continuing the stellar work of 12 months ago.
Brazil has been targeted as a market that the north Londoners can truly exploit in recent times. Elder statesmen David Luiz and Willian both bought into Arteta's project before moving back to their homeland; Gabriel was signed as a lynchpin of the defence, while Gabriel Martinelli was acquired in a low-profile deal that exploited technical director Edu's excellent contacts in South America.
Arsenal may well repeat the Martinelli formula in the coming weeks, too, swooping for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo to fill the left-sided central midfield spot occupied by Granit Xhaka ever since Arteta moved to a 4-3-3 formation.
The 20-year-old – not to be confused with Brazilians called Danilo currently playing at Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus respectively – has reportedly been in talks over a move this summer, with Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola claiming that the Gunners have already informed Palmeiras of their intention to sign the starlet.
The move may call the futures of certain Arsenal players into question, however – despite the metronomic midfielder being a star for the future.
Fellow youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga has struggled with game-time this season, teenage talent Charlie Patino may well be looking to step up to the first team in the next two years, while Emile Smith Rowe has played in midfield for the Gunners, failing to impress as much as further forward.
Danilo is valued at around £20m by Transfermarkt.
Arsenal continue to be linked to new forwards, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract at the end of this season. Paulo Dybala is one player who has reportedly caught the eye, while Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move this summer, too.
Florian Grillitsch has been talked about in relation to a move, a Premier League right-back has been linked, while the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Ruben have both been touted for Emirates transfers. In terms of outgoings, there are reports linking key defender Gabriel with a departure to Barcelona this summer.
Nacho Monreal, meanwhile, recently discussed Mesut Ozil's exit from the club with FFT.
