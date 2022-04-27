Arsenal report: Ivan Toney transfer given seal of approval by club legend

Arsenal have been tipped to land Brentford star Ivan Toney by a man who knows a thing or two about scoring goals for the Gunners.

Club legend Ray Parlour is still revered as one of Highbury's most famous sons, having won titles at the club that he grew up playing for. The midfielder even scored a spectacular long-range strike in the 2002 FA Cup final.

Having been along for preseason tours with the club he made his name with, Parlour has touted Bees forward Toney as the ideal player for his former side to bring to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

(Image credit: Getty)

“The strikers they’ll be looking at, they’ll also be looking at the other clubs interested in those strikers,” the Romford Pele told talkSPORT.

“You don’t want to be getting into bidding wars. How many clubs will be after Toney, if he’s available? That’s the sort of striker I would be trying to get at Arsenal.”

(Image credit: Getty)

On the first night of the Premier League season, Toney stunned Arsenal with an all-round centre-forward display in which pundits praised his ability to win aerial duels against the north Londoners' then-new signing, Ben White. Since then, the 26-year-old has gone from strength to strength in the top flight of English football.

Brentford look safe from relegation and should demand well over £30 million for their talismanic striker, who has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season. Arsenal, meanwhile, are also said to be interested in the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Serge Gnabry and Cody Gakpo to lead the line.

Toney is valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt.

