Arsenal report: Gunners ready to tempt Roma's Tammy Abraham back to England with £50m bid

Arsenal are preparing a £50 million bid for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports, but the move is dependent on Champions League qualification.

The Gunners took a huge step towards finishing fourth on Saturday when they beat Manchester United 3-1, and Tottenham were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford.

Those results left Mikel Arteta’s side two points clear of Spurs in fourth with five games remaining, and the Star reports that a top-four finish could see Abraham return to the Premier League.

Arsenal are ready to offer £50m for the striker if they qualify for the Champions League after missing out on him last summer.

Chelsea have a £68m buy-back option available, but the Gunners think they can convince Roma to make a quick profit on the player just one year into his five-year deal.

(Image credit: Getty)

The England international sealed a £34 million move to Roma from Chelsea last summer and he has enjoyed a superb maiden season in Italy.

Abraham has scored 24 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions under Jose Mourinho, a club record tally for a debut season.

The 24-year-old is happy in the Italian capital, but Champions League football could be an alluring prospect and is unlikely to be something Roma can offer him next season.

Mourinho’s side are five points outside the top four with four games remaining, and fourth-placed Juventus have a game in hand.

Abraham could still end the season with silverware though, as the Giallorossi face Leicester City in the Europa Conference League semi-finals next week.

