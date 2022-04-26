Arsenal report: Striker dubbed "the new Thierry Henry" by Arsene Wenger could join for just £10m

Arsenal could sign "the new Thierry Henry" this summer for a cut-price buy.

The Gunners are in the market for two forwards during this transfer window, since they'll be losing Alexandre Lacazette and most probably Eddie Nketiah, too. With plenty of rumours linking them to strikers across Europe, there's talk of Gabriel Jesus, Ivan Toney and Tammy Abraham.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly also keen on strengthening the team in midfield and defence, too – so a bargain up front could well be on the cards.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to David Ornstein, Marcus Thuram – son of iconic France World Cup winner Lilian – is available from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer for as cheap as £10m.

Thuram burst onto the scene as part of a deadly attack under now Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose, alongside Breel Embolo and Alassane Plea – but the Bundesliga outfit have struggled recently and didn't reached Europe last season.

24-year-old Thuram is available on the cheap with Die Borussen wanting to cash in on the Frenchman rather than lose him for nothing – and Thuram has a high-profile, Arsenal-related admirer.

(Image credit: PA Images)

“Thierry Henry had the timing of the smartest footballers. He was also very strong physically, and technically he could do everything,” Wenger told Der Spiegel last year. “In fact, there’s a player in the Bundesliga who reminds me of him – Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach.”

The comments come as high praise indeed from the former Gunners boss who mentored Henry at Monaco before bringing him to Highbury.

Arsenal have been reported as being interested in Thuram before, along with Everton and may well see the forward as the perfect low-cost option alongside a more high-profile signing.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal continue to be linked to new forwards, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract at the end of this season. Paulo Dybala is one player who has reportedly caught the eye, as has Marcel Sabizter of Bayern Munich.

Florian Grillitsch has been talked about in relation to a move, a Premier League right-back has been linked, while the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Ruben Neves have both been touted for Emirates transfers. In terms of outgoings, there are reports linking key defender Gabriel with a departure to Barcelona this summer.

Nacho Monreal, meanwhile, recently discussed Mesut Ozil's exit from the club with FFT.