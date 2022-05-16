Arsenal report: Gunners prepare £68m war chest for three players as youth focus continues

Arsenal are prepared to splash £68 million on three young players in the transfer market this summer, according to reports.

The Express writes that the Gunners have their eye on Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, Bologna’s Scottish left-back Aaron Hickey and Brazilian youngster Marquinhos of Sao Paulo.

The latter, a 19-year-old winger, will be available for as little as £2.5m because Sao Paulo must sell him due to a contract issue. That means that the bulk of Mikel Arteta’s war chest will go towards deals for City striker Jesus and Scotland international Hickey.

(Image credit: Getty)

Reports in Italy suggest that Bologna will let Hickey go for around £17-21m, which would leave around £40-44m for a Jesus bid. Hickey has excelled in Serie A this season, playing regularly under Sinisa Mihajlovic and impressing with his dynamic and positive displays from wing-back.

A natural left-back, the 19-year-old has operated mostly as a left wing-back in a 3-5-2 system, but occasionally switched to the right flank.

He has caught the eye in his second season in Italy by scoring five goals in 35 appearances – making him Bologna’s third-top scorer in the league after Marko Arnautovic and Riccardo Orsolini.

(Image credit: Getty)

City striker Jesus has netted eight Premier League goals this season, and provided nine assists, but the Brazilian could be heading out with just one year left on his Etihad contract.

These deals would continue Arsenal’s focus on youth in the transfer market, after they spent a record £142m on Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Tokonga last summer.

Jesus is the oldest of the three targets, having recently turned 25, while teenagers Hickey and Marquinhos have even more years ahead of them.

