Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eyeing up Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a possible centre-forward signing next summer.

Everton's number 9 has missed most of the current campaign through injury but enjoyed the best season of his career in 2020/21, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

According to the Evening Standard, Calvert-Lewin and Lille's Jonathan David are among the options Arsenal are considering.

The Gunners are said to have been monitoring Canada international David — who started out with Belgian outfit Gent — for some time now.

Having helped fire Lille to the Ligue 1 title last season — his first with the club — David has gone from strength to strength this term in the French top flight, where he's currently the leading scorer with 10 goals in 16 appearances so far.

With Alexandre Lacazette looking likely to leave when his contract expires and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — who has only scored 14 league goals since the start of last season — turning 33 in June, a marquee attacking signing seems likely to be Arsenal's top priority come summer.

Both Calvert-Lewin and David would fit the bill nicely as far as building for the future at the Emirates Stadium goes, with the former turning 25 in March and the latter not 22 until next month.