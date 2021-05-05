Arsenal transfer news: Gunners face competition from Bayern Munich for Achraf Hakimi

Arsenal could face competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Inter right-back Achraf Hakimi, according to reports.

The Morocco international only moved to San Siro last summer but could be on the move again ahead of next season.

Despite having played an important role in Inter’s title triumph in Serie A, Hakimi continues to be linked with the exit door.

The Nerazzurri are rumoured to have financial difficulties and would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £50m.

According to TZ , incoming Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has identified Hakimi as a transfer target.

The player’s agent did not exactly play down the rumours, stating that he would not be surprised if Bayern were interested in his client.

“It wouldn’t surprise me,” said Alejandro Camano. “Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and if they’re looking to sign someone it has to be the best player in his position. And Hakimi is the best player in his position.”

If Bayern do make a move for Hakimi, Arsenal will likely struggle to win the race for his signature.

Mikel Arteta is said to be on the lookout for a new right-back, with Hector Bellerin a target for PSG.

Hakimi, an attack-minded player who has scored seven goals and provided six assists in Serie A this season, can also play as a wing-back or on the left.

But the Moroccan is unlikely to join a club that is not in European competition, and Arsenal face an uphill battle to qualify for one of UEFA’s three tournaments.

A seventh-place finish in the Premier League would bring with it a place in the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League, but Arsenal are five points adrift of Liverpool at present.

The Gunners would, however, qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League.

