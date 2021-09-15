Arsenal transfer news: Gunners will not sell Bukayo Saka for any price

Arsenal have received several approaches for Bukayo Saka but do not intend to sell him for any price, according to reports.

The England international was named the Gunners' Player of the Year for his consistent performances last season.

Saka was then a prominent member of Gareth Southgate's side as England finished as runners-up at Euro 2020.

The youngster missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out defeat by Italy in the final, but he still emerged from the tournament with credit.

According to The Sun, Arsenal fielded a number of enquires related to their academy product before the transfer window closed at the end of August.

But the north London side have no intention of selling Saka, who they consider "untouchable".

Despite having only turned 20 years old earlier this month, the versatile Saka is one of Arsenal's most important players.

Able to play as a winger, a wing-back, a full-back or a midfielder, the youngster will start whenever he is fit this campaign.

It is only natural that his displays over the last couple of years have started to turn heads.

But Arsenal view Saka as an integral part of their future and plan to build around players like him and Emile Smith Rowe.

The England international has three years left to run on his contract, but Arsenal may consider offering him an extension in the coming months.

Saka will be fully focused on on-field matters for now, as Mikel Arteta's side look to recover from a disappointing start to the season.

The Gunners have won just one of their opening four fixtures in the Premier League ahead of a trip to Burnley this weekend.

Arteta could stick with the same front three that started in the 1-0 victory over Norwich last time out, with Saka and Nicolas Pepe operating either side of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

