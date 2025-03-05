Arsenal report: Alexander Isak transfer update issued ahead of summer window

Arsenal, and many of the other clubs chasing Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, have received an update regarding the Swedish striker's future at St. James' Park.

Ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, Isak has shown real quality since arriving at Newcastle for £63m in 2022, and has since attracted lots of interest from across the Premier League and Europe.

The main suitor linked with a move for the 25-year-old are Arsenal, who have been crying out for a world-class No.9 in recent seasons. Reports have suggested that a potential move could happen in the summer, but now an update has been issued regarding Isak's future.

Isak celebrates scoring for Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

After posting losses of just £11.1m on Tuesday for the year ending June 30, 2024, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales highlighted how the Magpies are no longer under pressure to sell their top talent, with the club's strong financial position meaning they no longer need to let players leave in order to balance the books.

Eales also highlights the length of Isak's contract - which still has over three years remaining on it - doesn't put an urgency to any negotiations, with the Swede seen as a key reason as to why Newcastle can start being even more ambitious in the coming years.

Newcastle CEO Darren Eales (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They're all under long-term contracts," Eales said. "We have no intention at all of those players being moved on. We're not under the gun or anything like that As you know, we've got an ownership that is ambitious and wants the best for the club. So from that perspective, it would be crazy for us to consider it.

"He [Isak] has multi years left [on his Newcastle contract] so as with all of these things, we will have the discussions in terms of a new deal just like we did with Joelinton, Bruno [Guimaraes], or Anthony Gordon. That's something that we will approach in the summer.

"We're striving, as a club, to be at the top table. We want our best players here. I think it shows the value of Isak that they talk about him all the time. We're not looking to move any player on."

Arsenal, though, could still look to test Newcastle's resolve with a monster bid in the summer. A bid far in excess of £100m is likely needed to land Isak's signature, and though that's a hefty sum, the Gunners have proven with the transfer of Declan Rice they are willing to pay for top talent.

Arteta needs a world-class striker for his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are still considerations to the Premier League's PSRs which aren't taken into account by Eales, however, with the rules limiting losses to a maximum of £105m over a three-year period. Newcastle might need to sell to bring in new players, and Isak's departure would provide a huge amount of funds for them to rebuild the entire squad.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's certainly not a foregone conclusion that Isak will remain at Newcastle as Eales suggests. Not only could Arsenal, or another side, offer a huge fee, but the player himself might want to leave for one of Europe's elite - especially if Newcastle fail to get Champions League football again next term. Isak is valued at £62.5m by Transfermarkt.