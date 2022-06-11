Aston Villa's Matty Cash scores first international goal for Poland

Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash has scored his first international goal for Poland.

The right-back, who is of Polish descent through his mother, gained citizenship last year and made his debut for the Eastern European nation last November.

Cash started for Poland in their UEFA Nations League clash away to Netherlands on Saturday evening and opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he drilled a low angled shot into the far corner from the edge of the area.

The 24-year-old, who played for Nottingham Forest for four years before joining Aston Villa in 2020, was making only his sixth appearance for Poland.

Not known for his prolific scoring, Cash netted four goals in 40 appearances for Villa in 2021-22, but he is already off the mark at international level.

A passionate celebration followed the full-back's strike in Rotterdam and he helped his new international team shut out the Dutch in a goalless first half at Feyernoord's De Kuip stadium.

