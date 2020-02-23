Barcelona offer Lautaro Martinez a five-year contract ahead of summer bid

Barcelona have been linked with a host of strikers of late as they search for a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

The 33-year-old picked up a long-term injury earlier this season which accelerated the Catalan club's hunt for a new frontman.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez has seemingly been on Barcelona's wishlist for a while now.

Eric Abidal confirmed the Argentinian was a target last year and that expressed his admiration for the player.

“I think he is performing at a great level," Abidal told Mundo Deportivo.

"He is a player we know, there are other players who also have a lot of quality."

He also admitted that Suarez was made aware he may be replaced.

“I am transparent with the players and I have told Luis that we are looking at strikers, and he has accepted this because he wants what is best for the team.”

Now, according to Transfermarkt expert Nicolo Schira, Barcelona have made Martinez a contract offer ahead of a summer bid.

#Barcellona are working for #LautaroMartinez. El Toro is #Barça’s first choice for the summer. They have offered to him a contract until 2025 with a wages of €7M + bonuses a year. #Inter would not want to sell his striker, but there is a release clause (€111M). #transfers#FCB— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 22, 2020

The contract is said to be worth €7m per-year and will run until 2025, which the club hope will be enough to convince the striker.

Schira adds that Inter are reluctant to sell but are at the mercy of a €111m release clause in Martinez's contract.

Barcelona will likely have to pay the full amount to secure El Toro's services for next season.

NOW TRY...

20 Barcelona players you probably forgot ever wore the shirt

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club that Riyad Mahrez has scored against?