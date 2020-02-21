Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club that Riyad Mahrez has scored against?

Five minutes on the clock, 23 clubs to guess. How many can you name?

He's alright, that Riyad Mahrez, isn't he?

Former PFA Player of the Year, a two-time winner of the Premier League, a former African footballer of the year and winner of the African Cup of Nations in 2019 - he's had quite the career.

And when he's on his day, there's no one in England who can stop him.

As his current club take on his former club tomorrow, we'd like you to name every team that Our Riyad has terrorised.

He's scored against 23 teams in the Premier League - he definitely has his favourites too - so get your thinking caps on.

