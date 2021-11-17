Barcelona reports: Raheem Sterling interest has "enraged" Dani Olmo - now Xavi might not get his first choice signing

Barcelona and their saga to sign Raheem Sterling has upset another one of their targets.

According to El Nacional, Barca were planning a move to re-sign Dani Olmo that was well "on track" - but since his representatives have found out that Xavi has been chasing Sterling, too, they have "gone into a rage".

The RB Leipzig midfielder was a graduate of Barca's La Masia academy until he left in 2014, curiously, for Croatia.

Olmo continued his development at Dinamo Zagreb, playing in the Champions League, until he was plucked by Leipzig last year. The Spaniard has made a big impression in the Bundesliga and was selected by Luis Enrique to join Spain's Euro 2020 squad over the summer.

The 23-year-old is extremely tactically adept and can play multiple roles. Best as an attacking midfielder, he was seen as a potential answer to Barca's right-wing issues - and was thought to be Xavi's first-choice to sign by some.

But interest in Sterling may have scuppered that.

Leipzig were willing to negotiate an exit for Olmo, with the east German outfit looking for £60m for their player. It was thought that they would have rather waited until the summer of 2022 though, with Jesse Marsche's side looking to finish the season before losing one of their stars.

Sterling could potentially have been signed in January, though. City were open to letting the England star leave as soon as possible, with Barca eyeing the potential for a loan deal, perhaps with a buy-out at the end. Olmo's fury, however, has apparently put an end to his transfer.

Sterling is also attracting the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.