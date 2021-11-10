Barcelona transfer news: Legend to hold talks this week ahead of a shock return?

Dani Alves is in line for a surprise return to Barcelona at the age of 38, according to reports.

Alves enjoyed eight trophy-laden years in Catalonia after joining from Sevilla in 2008, working under the likes of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique. There, he won the Sextuple in 2009 and three Champions League trophies.

Since then, the Brazilian has been less settled. He moved to Juventus after Barcelona, only staying in Turin for a season, where he finished as a runner-up in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain followed that, where the right-back stayed for another two season, playing with countryman Neymar, before a move back home to Sao Paolo. There, Alves has been used as an attacking midfielder as his career winds down.

Most recently, Alves played at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won gold as one of three overage players in Brazil's tournament-winning team.

The veteran recently had his contract terminated at Sao Paolo, however, following a dispute over image rights.

"Daniel Alves and Miranda were serving the Brazilian team and should have returned to start regular training for out next games [on Friday]," the club's footballing director Carlos Belmonte stated. "Miranda attended and trained normally, but Daniel Alves did not attend. We were then informed by his representatives that Daniel Alves will not return to Sao Paulo until the settlement of the debt that São Paulo has with the athlete.

"From our point of view, we have taken the decision that Daniel Alves will no longer be available to play for Sao Paulo. Sao Paulo is more important than all of us."

Clubless at current, Alves is now linked with a move back to the club with which he most closely associated in part thanks to the new manager.

Alves played alongside new manager Xavi and at current, it's unknown whether his return to LaLiga will be in a playing capacity or whether he will be joining the coaching staff.