Beram Kayal back at Brighton as Charlton loan is cut short

Beram Kayal has returned to parent club Brighton after his season-long loan at Charlton was terminated by mutual consent.

Israel midfielder Kayal made six Sky Bet Championship appearances for the Addicks but had not featured since early November.

According to an Albion statement, the 31-year-old recently underwent minor surgery on a groin injury and is close to returning to full fitness.

Kayal joined the Seagulls from Celtic in January 2015 but has been a peripheral figure since the club won promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

He was restricted to just 17 top-flight starts in two seasons before moving to The Valley last summer.