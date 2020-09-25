Bevis Mugabi available to face Rangers after European ban

Bevis Mugabi returns to the Motherwell squad to face Rangers after missing the Europa League clash with Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

The defender served a European suspension following his red card in Coleraine.

Defenders Charles Dunne and Jake Carroll are still working their way back to fitness following long-term absences, while midfielder Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Scott Fox are recovering from knee surgery.

Rangers survived Thursday night’s Europa League trip to Willem II unscathed after picking up no fresh injuries.

Winger Brandon Barker has an outside chance of being fit for Sunday’s clash after shaking off a hamstring strain.

Ryan Jack has resumed light training after his calf problem and is progressing well, while Kemar Roofe (calf), Joe Aribo (ankle) and long-term absentee Nikola Katic (knee) will be missing at Fir Park.