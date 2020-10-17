Big challenge ahead for Scott Parker as he looks to trim down Fulham squad

Fulham manager Scott Parker admitted he has a big challenge in selecting his 25-man squad as his side look to put their poor start to this Premier League campaign behind them

The Cottagers are currently rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with no points from their first four matches.

Parker currently has a squad of 31 to trim down to 25, following a number of transfers including loan signings Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joachim Andersen as well as permanent deals for Kenny Tete and Antonee Robinson.

When asked how much of a challenge it will be to manage the squad, Parker said: “(A) big challenge.

“Obviously of course a very big squad, trying to trim that down was – but obviously that’s a job now for me in terms of how to manage players, manage individuals and manage the team dynamics that gives us the best chance of keeping that cohesion amongst the players, it gives us the best chance to be successful this year.

“This is a challenge which is one of many we’re going to face this year.

“I’m right in saying that there is going to be players who won’t get into that 25-man squad so players need game time and players obviously will try and get that if they can.

“If not then it’ll be a challenge, but one which is our concern and we had that last year as well.”

Fulham face a trip to Sheffield United on Sunday, with both sides currently searching for their first points of the season, and Parker expects a difficult challenge.

He said: “Big game for us, exactly the same as Sheffield United. Big game for both teams but what game isn’t?

“Every game is going to be a big game for us this year and of course maybe an extra bit on it the fact that both teams haven’t got any points on the board as of yet so yeah, of course, I understand that.

“Every game is going to be big for us this year and this coming weekend is no different from that, so always we’ll prepare and go into that game to try to win it really. So a tough game ahead yes for sure, but one we’re looking forward to.”