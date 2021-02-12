Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 12 February, 7.45pm GMT

Blackburn will be looking to continue their play-off push when they face Preston in the Championship’s Friday night fixture.

Having taken 10 points from the previous 12 available, Tony Mowbray’s side were brought back down to earth by QPR last time out. A 1-0 loss at Loftus Road was a disappointing outcome for Blackburn, who failed to find the back of the net for the first time in seven games. Scoring goals has not been a problem for Rovers this term: only Brentford and Bournemouth can better their tally of 41. In recent weeks they have shown greater balance between attack and defence, a development which has helped them to keep three clean sheets in their last five matches.

Blackburn head into the weekend six points adrift of the top six. With Bournemouth and Watford having endured some shaky form of late, there is no reason why Mowbray’s side cannot climb into the play-off places. A home game against Preston is a chance for them to apply some pressure to the teams above them, with Rovers having lost only one league game at Ewood Park since October.

Until recently, Preston were also considered play-off outsiders. However, a run of four defeats in their last six Championship outings has seen Alex Neil’s side slide down the standings. Preston are now nine points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth, and it will take a monumental effort for them to secure a top-six finish from here. Victory at Ewood Park would keep their slim hopes alive, but Preston will need to deliver a much-improved performance on the one they turned in during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat by Rotherham.

Blackburn will have to make do without Bradley Johnson and Scott Wharton, but Daniel Ayala could be fit enough to make the matchday squad. Rovers won 3-0 at Deepdale earlier in the campaign and will be looking to complete the double here.

Preston will be unable to call upon the services of Declan Rudd and Patrick Bauer, both of whom are out for the rest of the season. Louis Molt is closing in on a return to fitness but this game will probably come too soon for him.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

