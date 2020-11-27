Blair Alston bidding for another win against Rangers as Falkirk host cup clash

Falkirk co-managers David McCracken and Lee Miller have an almost fully-fit squad at their disposal for the Betfred Cup second-round showdown with Rangers.

Striker Aidan Keena is the only absentee for the League One Bairns.

Midfielder Blair Alston will be hoping to claim another famous win over Rangers having featured for Hamilton back in March as they became the last Scottish side to defeat Steven Gerrard’s team.

Rangers midfielder Bongani Zungu could make a return to action against the Central Lowlands side.

The on-loan Amiens playmaker injured a knee on South Africa duty earlier this month and was expected to be out for another week but Ibrox assistant boss Gary McAllister says he could be fit.

But Joe Aribo will miss out again after Rangers announced the former Charlton man had a “minor illness” which will be treated over the weekend having also sat out Thursday’s draw with Benfica. Ryan Jack has a knock which means he will also be absent alongside Nikola Katic (knee) and the suspended pair of Jordan Jones and George Edmundson.